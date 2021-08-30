Join Snap-on For Live Topic Training Sessions

Professional service technicians of all levels are invited to join Snap-on Diagnostics National Trainer Jason Gabrenas for live online training sessions every Tuesday that cover a variety of industry topics on a rotating schedule.

– Oct. 12: Component Testing – EVAP System Part 1

– Oct. 19: Component Testing – EVAP System Part 2

There are two time slots for each day of training. Session one takes place at 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT/3p.m. PT and session two runs 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT/6p.m. PT. Sessions are free-of-charge and provide approximately 30 minutes of material and 15 minutes for questions and answers.

Click here to register and join on Zoom or watch live on the Training Solutions YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/c/snapondiagnostics.