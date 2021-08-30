Undercar: Why Does My Car Shake When I Brake?
Join Snap-on For Live Topic Training Sessions
Professional service technicians of all levels are invited to join Snap-on Diagnostics National Trainer Jason Gabrenas for live online training sessions every Tuesday that cover a variety of industry topics on a rotating schedule.
Upcoming sessions include:
– Aug. 31: Component Testing – Gasoline Direct Injection
– Sept. 7: Component Testing – EVAP System Part 1
– Sept. 14: Component Testing – EVAP System Part 2
– Sept. 21: Component Testing – Cam and Crank Sensors
– Sept. 28: Component Testing – Cooling System Electronics
There are two time slots for each day of training. Session one takes place at 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT/3p.m. PT and session two runs 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT/6p.m. PT. Sessions are free-of-charge and provide approximately 30 minutes of material and 15 minutes for questions and answers.
Click here to register and join on Zoom or watch live on the Training Solutions YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/c/snapondiagnostics.
To learn more information about Snap-on, visit www.snapon.com/diagnostics or talk to a Snap-on franchisee or other Snap-on sales representative.