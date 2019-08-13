Jon Kisby Named 2019 Mitchell 1 Educator Of The Year

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Jon Kisby was named the Mitchell 1 Educator of the Year during the 46th annual North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT) conference held recently in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Each year, Mitchell 1 recognizes one of the nation’s top teachers for their commitment to educational excellence in the automotive repair industry.

As the 2019 recipient, Kisby received a one-year complimentary subscription to Mitchell 1’s ProDemand diagnostic, estimating and auto repair information software for the school where he teaches, as well as airfare and accommodations for him and a guest to attend the NACAT conference, a check for $600 and a recognition certificate.

“Jon Kisby’s excellent career experience and reputation as an automotive instructor make him an outstanding choice to receive this year’s Mitchell 1 Educator of the Year honor,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. “We’re pleased to recognize Jon’s dedication to helping develop skilled professionals for the car care industry, and we extend our sincerest congratulations to him on this achievement.”

Kisby has spent the past 14 years at Southeast Community College (SCC) in Milford, Nebraska, as an instructor in the General Motors Automotive Service Educational Program (GM ASEP). During this time, he achieved General Motors World Class Technician status in 2007, the Milford Campus Outstanding Teacher Award in 2012 and the International Association of General Motors ASEP Technical Instructor Award of Merit in 2013 and 2016. Kisby is a 1994 graduate of SCC Milford, earning an associate of science degree in the General Motors Automotive Service Educational Program.

Selection criteria for the Mitchell 1 Educator of the Year award require that a master automotive technician excel on all ASE automotive tests, including A1 – A8 (Engine Repair, Automatic Transmission/Transaxle, Manual Drive Train and Axles, Suspension and Steering, Brakes, Electrical/Electronic Systems, Heating and Air Conditioning, Engine Performance) and the L1 (Advanced Engine Performance Exam).

