 July Guess The Car Winners Guessed Right
Career

July Guess The Car Winners Guessed Right

MindGames winners recognized the real from the illusion. Congratulations to everyone who found the oasis.
on

Either our contestants are too smart or our contests are too easy, but for the third month in a row almost every entry in the “Guess The Car” contest was correct. This month, there was “No-asis” anybody was going to get it wrong.

Mitsubishi Mirage

MindGames is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN. The correct answer was the Mitsubishi Mirage and our randomly selected winners are:

Mark Jaye, Butler Community College, El Dorado, KS
• Dave Lynch, Richland High School, Richland, WA
• Brian Kelly, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA
Paul Yuravak, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH
• Steve Hopper, Wayne Hills High School, Wayne, NJ
• Preston Northcutt, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ
• Wayne Hayden, Patrick County High School, Stuart, VA
• Ava Stephenson, Talkington School for Young Women Leaders High School, Lubbock, TX
Steve Hopper, Wayne Hills High School, Wayne, NJ
• Gentry Wilson, Casteel High School, Queen Creek, AZ

Complete This Week’s Guess The Tool Here!

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

