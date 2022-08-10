July Guess The Car Winners Guessed Right

Either our contestants are too smart or our contests are too easy, but for the third month in a row almost every entry in the “Guess The Car” contest was correct. This month, there was “No-asis” anybody was going to get it wrong.

Mitsubishi Mirage MindGames is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN. The correct answer was the Mitsubishi Mirage and our randomly selected winners are: • Mark Jaye, Butler Community College, El Dorado, KS

• Dave Lynch, Richland High School, Richland, WA

• Brian Kelly, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA

• Paul Yuravak, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH

• Steve Hopper, Wayne Hills High School, Wayne, NJ

• Preston Northcutt, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ

• Wayne Hayden, Patrick County High School, Stuart, VA

• Ava Stephenson, Talkington School for Young Women Leaders High School, Lubbock, TX

• Gentry Wilson, Casteel High School, Queen Creek, AZ

