June Crossword Puzzlers Announced

Keep your wits about you during summer vacation - play MindGames each week for fun and (maybe) prizes!

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman
Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently editorial director of Brake & Front End, ImportCar, Tomorrow's Technician and Underhood Service. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
Published:

Congratulations to the randomly selected winners of the June Crossword Puzzle! You’ve each won a $10 Starbucks gift card! Our winners this month are:

• Anna Marks, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE
• Ed Miraglia, PNW Boces, Yorktown Heights, NY
• Robert Lynch, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville, NC
• Jeremy Bardwell, Northshore Technical Community College, Hammond, LA
Christian Clark, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH
• Lou Spinelli, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE
• Larry Martin, Princeton High School, Princeton, TX
• Mike McCord, Tennesse College of Applied Technology, Whiteville, TN
• Glenn Hubert, Gloucester County Institute of Technology, Sewell, NJ
• Carl Smith, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Salisbury, NC

To win they solved these clues:

… to create a puzzle that might look like this. Because each crossword puzzle is randomly generated, the design may vary.

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win right now – just enter our Guess The Car before midnight, June 16, 2024.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Enter the Guess The Car contest now!

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

Career

March Madness Hits Pop Quiz Entries

Not a winner this time? This week’s contest is a new Guess The Car. Enter for free each week.

Published:

Bracket busting, Cinderella stories and unexpected upsets? They don't just happen on the basketball court. Though we see some familiar faces in this week's randomly selected list of Pop Quiz winners, we also found a few upsets.

If you're one of the lucky 10 randomly selected from all the entries, congratulations. You'll be hearing from us about a $10 McDonald's gift card. If not, the games aren't over – there's always another opportunity available to play right now!

Read Full Article

Were Things Better When They Were Simpler?  

Getting nostalgic about the good old days is easy, but many forget the struggles of the day.

By Andrew Markel
Congratulations To March MindGames Masters

Those who figured out the answer to the puzzle from the image can see things others can’t.

By Doug Kaufman
For Crossword Players, Luck Is A Real Thing

The only way to win is to complete the puzzle. Not everyone can do it!

By Doug Kaufman
TechForce Announces Winners of Techs Rock Awards

Misael Rodriguez and Dustin Thomas are the grand-prize winners.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Pop Quizzers Were Lost In Translation This Week

We weren’t talking about ‘de bumper, we were talking about… read on.

By Doug Kaufman
Pop Quiz Answers Were Right, Despite What Computer Said

Luckily, 80 percent is the new 100 percent – well, the CURRENT 100 percent.

By Doug Kaufman
Techs Rock Candidate Profiles – Emerging Technologies

These techs prove emerging technology keeps the industry moving forward.

By Doug Kaufman
Meet Steve Barnes, B’laster Instructor Of The Year Candidate

AK Smith Career Center instructor teaches automotive professionalism and passion.

By Doug Kaufman