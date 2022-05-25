 K-Tool International Unveils Industrial Drum Fan -
K-Tool International Unveils Industrial Drum Fan

GEARWRENCH Launches Modular Tool Sets

Knipex Tools Introduces New Line of Tweezers

The Next Generation of Bead Bazooka From Gaither Tool
Tools & Products

K-Tool International Unveils Industrial Drum Fan

The industrial drum fan is 42 in. and features sturdy rubber wheels that won’t wear and damage as easily as plastic ones.
K-Tool International now offers an industrial drum fan (KTI77742) for shop, garage or warehouse applications.

The industrial drum fan is 42 in. and features sturdy rubber wheels that won’t wear and damage as easily as plastic ones. With the lightweight design and no-slip rubber stoppers, it makes it easy to move without the fan sliding anywhere.

“Our industrial drum fan offers great mobility to work on larger jobs and open workspaces to ensure that there’s no stress movement on the fan,” said Michael Fisher, K-Tool International product manager. “The versatility of the fan provides a wide range of uses from cooling down on a hot day, drying out water-damaged areas, ventilating air and much more.”

With a high speed of 14,800 CFM and low speed of 11,250 CFM, it creates as much air flow as needed into any environment. A belt-driven drive and four-blade propeller, enables the working drum fan to operate quietly and efficiently. Designed with cut-off protection, the industrial drum fan offers cut-off technology to eliminate the possibility of overheating.

Offering a two-speed motor and wide range of uses, the industrial drum fan is perfect to get the job done.

