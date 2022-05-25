K-Tool International Unveils Industrial Drum Fan

Click Here to Read More

The industrial drum fan is 42 in. and features sturdy rubber wheels that won’t wear and damage as easily as plastic ones. With the lightweight design and no-slip rubber stoppers, it makes it easy to move without the fan sliding anywhere.

“Our industrial drum fan offers great mobility to work on larger jobs and open workspaces to ensure that there’s no stress movement on the fan,” said Michael Fisher, K-Tool International product manager. “The versatility of the fan provides a wide range of uses from cooling down on a hot day, drying out water-damaged areas, ventilating air and much more.”