 K-Tool Offers Professional Technician Diagnostic Tools -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

K-Tool Offers Professional Technician Diagnostic Tools

on

Liqui Moly Makes It Easy To Change Automatic Trans Fluid

on

Hunter Engineering Releases Bench Lathes with Tablet

on

Hunter Adds SmartSpot Technology to Premium Wheel Balancers
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Making Sure You Get A Strong Spark (Video) Video
play

Making Sure You Get A Strong Spark (Video)

Meet Smith Hall, March's 2022 Student of the Month! Video
play

Meet Smith Hall, March's 2022 Student of the Month!

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

CV Joint Replacement Tips

Undercar: CV Joint Replacement Tips
Understanding Stop/Start Charging and Starting Systems

Underhood: Understanding Stop/Start Charging and Starting Systems
GM Active Fuel Management System Service

Underhood: GM Active Fuel Management System Service

News: ASE Partners With Industry Leaders on Innovative Programs
BMW Groaning Noise During Steering Column Height Adjustment

Automotive: BMW Groaning Noise During Steering Column Height Adjustment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

K-Tool Offers Professional Technician Diagnostic Tools

New professional diagnostic tools from the K-Tool XD line allow users to be efficient while saving time and money.
Advertisement
 

on

K-Tool International offers three new diagnostic tools for automotive, industrial, HVAC and home inspection applications.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The new tools include a thermal imaging camera (KTIXD275), a video borescope (KTIXD3K) and a smoke machine (KTIXD600T).

“Our new general use diagnostic equipment is durable and efficient for getting the job done,” said Michael Fisher, K-Tool International product manager. “With our multi-purpose diagnostic tools, we can provide users with an easy-to-use experience while providing accurate results.”

The diagnostic products are designed to enable users to quickly troubleshoot vehicle problems and find the most efficient repairs. The product features include:

  • KTIXD275 Thermal Imaging Camera, this allows the user to see in detail the thermal resolution to better determine the area needed for diagnostics and problem solving. The camera can be operated for more than eight hours and has a temperature range of -4 to 752 degrees Fahrenheit.
  • KTIXD3K Video Inspection Borescope gives the user lighted and color visual access into the interior motors, electric components and hard-to-see areas. It features on board storage for up to thirty images and a 180-image rotation.
  • KITXD600T Smoke Machine (Turbo) locates leaks fast on regular and light trucks. With a push of a button, it can be switched to turbo mode to test single, twin-turbo and supercharged vehicles. Built-in air compressors make the unit portable.

All of the new diagnostic tools come with a one-year warranty.

Advertisement

For more info: ktoolinternational.com

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Tools & Products: Mayhew Tools Expands Cable Ties Line With Heat Stabilization

Tools & Products: Milwaukee Expands Job Site Cleanup Product Line

Tools & Products: Milwaukee Expands PACKOUT Modular Storage System

Tools & Products: Schrader TPMS Tool Features EZ Sensor Programming

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician