VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Performing A Power Steering Flush Video
VIDEO: Wheel Bearing Preload And Load Paths Video
Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

News

Kaeser Releases Updated White Paper Comparing Air Compressors

 

Kaeser Compressors, Inc. announced they have updated their white paper titled, “CAGI Data Sheets: An Apples to Apples Performance Comparison.”

Authored by Werner Rauer, product manager for oil-injected and oil-free screw compressors at Kaeser, the white paper details the establishment and purpose of the Compressed Air and Gas Institute’s Performance Verification Program, how it is helpful to end users and a line-by-line explanation of the uniform reporting criteria on the data sheets. It now includes an explanation of isentropic efficiency, its calculation and how it differs from specific performance as a method of compressor performance and evaluation. Sample data sheets are also provided.

This white paper and others are available to download free of charge here.

For more information or to be connected with your local authorized Kaeser representative, call (877) 586-2691.

