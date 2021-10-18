 KBS Coatings All-In-One Kit Protects From Rust, Corrosion
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

Products

on

KBS Coatings All-In-One Kit Protects From Rust, Corrosion

on

JEGS 2 Gallon Industrial Strength Cleaner and Degreaser

on

First Brands Group Adds New Centric Part Numbers

on

QualCast 2021 Valvetrain Kits
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Start-Stop System Synopsis (VIDEO) Video
play

Start-Stop System Synopsis (VIDEO)

What Causes Belt Wear Acceleration? (VIDEO) Video
play

What Causes Belt Wear Acceleration? (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Audi Tech Tip: Passenger Compartment Not Warming Up?

Underhood: Audi Tech Tip: Passenger Compartment Not Warming Up?
Replacement Strut Alignment Angles

Undercar: Replacement Strut Alignment Angles
Ford Tech Tip: Intermittent Rattling Noise While Driving

Underhood: Ford Tech Tip: Intermittent Rattling Noise While Driving
Auto Refinish: Accepting The Challenge

Paint / Body: Auto Refinish: Accepting The Challenge
Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak

Underhood: Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

KBS Coatings All-In-One Kit Protects From Rust, Corrosion

The KBS Coatings 3-Step System consists of KBS Klean, RustBlast and RustSeal.
Advertisement
 

on

The All-In-One Kit by KBS Coatings is an effective rust and corrosion prevention system available for automotive applications. This DIY user-friendly All-Inclusive Kit uses KBS Coatings 3-Step System that consists of KBS Klean to clean surfaces, RustBlast to remove surface rust, and RustSeal to seal metal against moisture. KBS Top Coater provides a beautiful, durable, UV stable and permanent final finish which withstands dulling and fading caused by prolonged sunlight exposure.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

RustSeal, a rust inhibitive and preventative paint, chemically bonds to metal including rusted metal or any substrate. KBS Coatings Advanced Cross-Linked Technology provides a flexible yet rock-hard and non-porous barrier that won’t crack chip, or peel. RustSeal works by isolating metal from moisture. Without moisture present, steel can’t rust. RustSeal is incredibly tough and extremely resistant to abrasion and impact.

KBS Top Coater provides a final finish. This very-high solids paint does not run or sag and gives at least twice the coverage of conventional paints. Top Coater is available in 16 colors, including the popular KBS Camo Colors camouflage colors pallet. Of note, RustSeal is available in over 10 colors and provides a beautiful finish that resembles a ceramic coat or powder coat and can be used as a final finish for applications that won’t receive regular exposure to sunlight.

KBS Klean prepares a clean surface for your paint job and is a concentrated, water-based, biodegradable formula that is an excellent alternative to flammable solvents and hazardous chemicals. RustBlast is a powerful rust remover, zinc phosphate pre-primer, and metal etch. RustBlast effectively dissolves rust, corrosion, metal oxides, and tarnish from most metal surfaces and provides an ideal surface for strong adherence of RustSeal. With excellent spreadability, both RustSeal and KBS Top Coater provide a beautiful and smooth finish whether applied by brush, rolling, or spraying. Both coatings flow out well without leaving brush marks. The kit also includes #1 Thinner which can be used to thin for spray application s and clean-up. The KBS Coatings All-In-One Kit will cover up to 50 sq. ft. (2 coats of RustSeal, 1-2 Coats of KBS Top Coater).

For more information: kbs-coatings.com

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Products: Continental Introduces OEM Fuel Injectors For Import Models

Products: BendPak Introduces Patriot Series American-Made Air Compressors

Products: GEARWRENCH Expands Torque Tool Selection, Support

Products: PRT Releases 234 Complete Strut Assemblies

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician