Tools & Products

KBS Coatings Introduces Auto Fuel Tank Sealer Kit

The new kit from KBS Coatings contains everything needed to clean, prep and permanently seal up to a 25-gallon tank.
on

The KBS Coatings Auto Fuel Tank Sealer Kit contains everything needed to clean, prep and permanently seal up to a 25-gallon tank. The system will remove and stop rust on the inside of the tank as well as form a tough, fuel impervious coating that also seals small pinholes and seams.

This 3-step all-inclusive kit consists of KBS Klean to clean the tank, RustBlast to effectively etch the inside of the tank and dissolve rust, corrosion, metal oxides and tarnish, and Gold Standard Tank Sealer, which is a single-component, ready-to-use coating to seal the fuel tank.

KBS Klean prepares the inside of the tank with a clean surface and is a concentrated, water-based, biodegradable formula that is an excellent alternative to flammable solvents and hazardous chemicals. RustBlast etches the surface, removes surface rust, leaves a zinc-phosphate film, and provides an ideal surface profile for permanent adhesion of the included Gold Standard Tank Sealer. The Tank Sealer’s rock-hard finish remains flexible to withstand vibration and repeated expansion and contraction of the tank, said the company.

By using this all-inclusive easy-to-use kit, you will have a tank that is permanently sealed to prevent the return of rust and corrosion as well as the resulting clogged fuel delivery systems.

For more information, visit https://www.kbs-coatings.com/auto-fuel-tank-sealer-kit.html or call (888) 531-4527.

