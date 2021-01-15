Video
News

Kendall Motor Oil Donates Restomod To Charity

 

on

Kendall Motor Oil, the Official Motor Oil of Mecum Auctions, commissioned a fully custom, street-ready 1967 Shelby-inspired GT500 restomod that will be put up for auction in support of the charity Curing Kids Cancer. Curing Kids Cancer’s mission is to fund innovative research and treatments to find cures for all childhood cancers in our lifetime.


“It takes approximately $25,000 to help a child receive a life-saving treatment that’s been developed for leukemia and other cancers,” said Curing Kids Cancer Co-Founder and President Grainne Owen. “We anticipate the proceeds from the car sale to potentially help save the lives of multiple children and that’s truly amazing.”

Leading restomod experts in Denver, Colorado, Thompson Street Customs, spent two years building ‘The Kendall Custom’ into a machine unlike any other on the road. The vehicle includes exceptional quality parts from bumper to bumper, the latest in modern technology and its engine runs on Kendall GT-1 Max 5W-20 to deliver maximum performance.

“What better way to celebrate the state-of-the-art restomod of the Kendall Custom than to have the proceeds of its sale benefit Curing Kids Cancer,” said John Kraman, director of Corporate Relations for Mecum Auctions. “Our customers have loyally supported this charity and now Kendall Motor Oil’s generosity will allow the Kendall Custom to find a new home while aiding young cancer patients and their families.”

“When Kendall Motor Oil commissioned The Kendall Custom, we sought a vehicle that would demonstrate our ideology that ‘You Get Out What You Put In,’” said Kendall Brand Director Jessica Goodman. “Through our partnership with Mecum Auctions over the past five years, we were introduced to the charity’s leadership and could see the impact Curing Kids Cancer is making for the kids and their doctors who are giving it their all to beat childhood cancer. Phillips 66 has a legacy of donating to the community and the donation of the sale proceeds of the car will only further this commitment to charities that help make an impact.”

See The Kendall Custom on display at Mecum Auctions through 2021 before its sale during the 2022 Kissimmee Mecum Auction. Follow its journey on Facebook @KendallMotorOil or learn more about the car’s fine details and making of The Kendall Custom at TitaniumGarage.com. Enthusiasts can also see The Kendall Custom on the Mecum Auctions’ monthly NBCSN airings.

