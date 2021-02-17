Kent Automotive Offers Lift Line For Heavy-Duty Repairs

Click Here to Read More

The sturdy, efficient Lift King product mechanically lifts and moves semi-truck hoods, car or truck doors and pickup beds, and provides shops with new levels of productivity, safety and quality.

Removing and installing hoods, doors and beds is a difficult and time-consuming process that requires up to four technicians. With easy-to-use Lift King, set up, removal and installation are completed by just one technician, while eliminating human strain and possible injury.

Lift King’s durable, adjustable construction reduces the chance of damage to trucks and vehicles during repairs.

For more information, visit www.kent-automotive.com.