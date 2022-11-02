 Key Programming
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Key Programming

on

Reflashing Power Supplies

on

Top Alignment Tips

on

Ethanol & Fuel Systems
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Road To AAPEX Ep. 6: The End Of The Road Video
play

Road To AAPEX Ep. 6: The End Of The Road

Steering and Suspension Components (VIDEO) Video
play

Steering and Suspension Components (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

Vic Tarasik provides practical tips for students to follow as they start their career. Sponsored by NPW.

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U Courses

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U Courses

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Advertisement

Trending Now

Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise

Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
BMW Telematics

Underhood: BMW Telematics
Subaru TPMS Service

Undercar: Subaru TPMS Service
Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension

Undercar: Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension
Hyundai Stop/Start System Problems

Underhood: Hyundai Stop/Start System Problems
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

ADAS Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification AVI Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Automotive

Key Programming

Three situations might require key programming capabilities at your shop.
 

on

If you think the technician shortage is terrible, you should consider the locksmith shortage. Twenty years ago, it was easy for a locksmith to offer services for all vehicles. If a customer needed a new key, it was easy to cut a key. If a customer lost all their keys for a vehicle, they could get the key code or re-key the car with new tumblers. But with more advanced security and immobilizer systems, many locksmiths decided to get out of the vehicle market or retire.

Advertisement

In the past 30 years, the mechanical key has been transformed into radio frequency-enabled devices that offer a new level of security. The number don’t lie. In 1991, more than 1.7 million vehicles were stolen in the US. For 2019, only 724,872 vehicles were stolen.  

Three situations might require key programming capabilities at your shop. First, being able to diagnose and program keys can be a tool as part of some no-start diagnostics. Second, you may run into a situation where a key or fob needs to be reprogrammed to the vehicle if a module is replaced. Third, a customer might want an extra key, or all the original keys were lost.

Advertisement

ONBOARD PROGRAMMING

For most vehicles you see at your shop, it is not as much about programming a key to the car but programming the car to the key. Programing a vehicle to the key might require a procedure to put the vehicle into a learn mode; this is typically called onboard programming. 

Most vehicles require a scan tool to learn a new key or remote. You might already do this at your shop if you have the correct scan tool, software and hardware. 

PROGRAMMING KEYS

To increase security, some OEMs are requiring the key to transmit more than just the ID code. Many manufacturers require that the key transmits the unique VIN of the vehicle. Specialty key programming tools can program the transponder code and VIN onto a key. Some of these units even use a “rolling code” that changes every time the key and vehicle communicate.

Advertisement

Many of these procedures require that you have at least one functioning key. With these procedures, the scan tool and key can put the vehicle in a learn mode.  

REFLASHING AND REPROGRAMMING

Data can go both ways when it comes to some key programming tools. Information from a key can be programmed into a module, or information from an existing model can be programmed onto a key. This tool function can save you if a module has been replaced and the key information is lost. It is also helpful if you are in a situation where all  keys have been lost.

Advertisement

Some key programming tools and vehicles will allow you to clone key transponders in the vehicle’s memory. The key programming tool communicates with the vehicle to find the information about the existing keys and then burn that code to a new transponder using a specialized attachment for the key.

On some vehicles, the situation may call for reflashing completely new transponder codes to a module that handles the keyless entry and security. For some cars, this can be performed through a J2534 interface. Other cases may require the module or EEPROM chip to be removed for reprogramming. Specialized key programming tools let you do it at your shop.

Advertisement

The shift from mechanical keys to electronics is an opportunity for your shop. The skill set for these security items matches an automotive repair shop more than a locksmith.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Underhood: Fuel Trims

Undercar: Tesla Air Ride Service

Automotive: VW HVAC Service

Automotive: EV Charging Systems

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician