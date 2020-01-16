Click Here to Read More

This bulletin provides the procedure for replacement of the hydraulic actuator of some All-Wheel Drive (AWD)-equipped 2011-2016 Sportage trucks (produced from May 6, 2010-February 19, 2013) and some AWD-equipped 2011-2015 Sorento models (produced from October 24, 2009-December 11, 2014).

The vehicles may exhibit an inoperative AWD system with the Malfunction Indicator Lamp (MIL) on and DTCs P1820/1821/1822/1823/1824. To correct this concern, replace the affected hydraulic actuator by referring to the applicable service procedure in the service information.

Do NOT Replace The Coupling Assembly For These Concerns:

• P1820 Pump for 4WD Motor High overcurrent detected

• P1821 Pump for 4WD Motor Wire Short to Battery

• P1822 Pump for 4WD Motor Wire Open Load

• P1823 Pump for 4WD Motor Wire Short to Ground

• P1824 Pump for 4WD Slow Thermal Overload

Service Procedure

Replace the affected hydraulic actuator with a new unit using the service information. To avoid fluid leaks, do not replace the actuator when coupling assembly is installed on the transfer case. Hold the coupling assembly upright when replacing the hydraulic actuator.