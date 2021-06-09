Killer Tools Plastic Repair System

Click Here to Read More

Why mess with Nitrogen? This easy-to-use plastic repair system can weld the same while saving you hundreds of dollars on nitrogen costs and more. Other companies use nitrogen as a shielding gas to prevent burning of the plastic. Using digital technology, this repair system heats the plastic to its exact melting temperature to effect repairs without overheating the plastic.

The ART73 also has a professional hot stapler integrated into system. Built in the USA with a five-year warranty.

For more info: Killer Tools