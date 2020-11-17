Undercar: Toyota Regenerative Braking
Knipex Introduces Automotive Pliers Set
Included in the set are Needle-Nose Combination Pliers, a High Leverage Diagonal Cutter and two Extra-Long Needle Nose Pliers, with transverse profiles.
Knipex Tools’ Automotive Pliers Set (00 20 01 V16) incldes four tools in a foam tray for workbenches or tool carts.
Included in the set are Needle-Nose Combination Pliers (08 21 145), a High Leverage Diagonal Cutter (74 01 180) and two Extra-Long Needle Nose Pliers, with transverse profiles (28 71 280 and 28 81 280).
The tools feature black atramentised pliers, polished head, plastic-coated handles.
For more info: knipex-tools.com