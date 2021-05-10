Knipex Improves Chrome Pliers Wrench

Knipex introduces its new and improved 12-in. Pliers Wrench (P/N 86 03 300) now in a chrome finish.

The wrench offers increased gripping capacity to 2-1/2-in. due to two additional adjustment positions. Parallel jaws evenly distribute force for a secure grip that is 10x pressure applied to the handles.

The laser-etched scale (metric and inch) allows the wrench opening to be set before gripping onto workpiece. The smooth jaws offer for damage-free installation of plated fittings – work directly on chrome! And the reliable catching of the hinge bolt ensures no unintentional shifting.

For more info: knipex-tools.com