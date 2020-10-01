Connect with us

Knipex Introduces New Cobra XS Pliers

At just 4 inches, the KNIPEX Cobra XS (87 00 100) just might be the smallest water pump pliers in the world!
At just 4 inches, the KNIPEX Cobra XS (87 00 100) just might be the smallest water pump pliers in the world!

These fully functional Cobra pliers offer 11 adjustment positions, a 1-in. jaw capacity, one-handed quick adjustment and texturized handles for a better grip.

There’s no slipping on the workpiece and low handforce is required. A secure grip is ensured by specially hardened teeth. The slim head provides a firm grip even in tight spaces.

Made in Germany

For more information, visit knipex.com.

