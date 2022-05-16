Knipex Tools Introduces New Line of Tweezers

KNIPEX Tools introduce its new full line of tweezers offering users increased reliability and superior performance. The line includes 86 individual tweezers and five sets.

The four main categories of tweezers include positioning, stripping, cutting and gripping. The tweezers are available in an assortment of tip types to work on a range of projects from circuit boards and jewelry making to repairing watches, small parts on equipment and hearing aids.

Constructed with a variety of materials such as titanium, premium stainless steel, stainless steel, steel and plastic, these tweezers offer corrosion-resistance, anti-magnetic and chemical-resistant properties.

Other features include tweezers that are rated up to 1000V, plastic dip insulated handles and thumb guards to prevent slipping. The line includes electrostatic discharged tweezers, some with replaceable tips, that help prevent transfer of electricity when working with sensitive electronic components.