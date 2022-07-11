 KNIPEX Tools Introduces New Pliers Wrench XS
KNIPEX Tools Introduces New Pliers Wrench XS

Products

KNIPEX Tools Introduces New Pliers Wrench XS

The compact design and slim head allow easy access to confined areas and texturized handles provide a better grip.
on

KNIPEX Tools introduces its Pliers Wrench XS (86 04 100), a compact tool at only 4 in., with a jaw capacity of 3/4 in.

Designed with smooth jaws that will not mar surfaces, the Pliers Wrench XS is excellent for gripping, holding, pressing and bending applications. With one-handed adjustment, users can quickly and easily slide through 10 adjustment positions to find the right fit on the workpiece. 

“The Pliers Wrench XS is perfect to fit in your pocket for everyday carry,” said Peter A. Grable, senior product manager, KNIPEX Tools. “At just under 4 in., it’s the smallest, and only, fully functional pliers wrench in the world.”

For a full list of features and benefits, check out the Pliers Wrench XS product page on the KNIPEX Tools North American website. To see it in action, visit: https://bit.ly/3tg2kYh

