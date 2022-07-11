KNIPEX Tools Introduces New Pliers Wrench XS

KNIPEX Tools introduces its Pliers Wrench XS (86 04 100) , a compact tool at only 4 in., with a jaw capacity of 3/4 in.

Click Here to Read More

Designed with smooth jaws that will not mar surfaces, the Pliers Wrench XS is excellent for gripping, holding, pressing and bending applications. With one-handed adjustment, users can quickly and easily slide through 10 adjustment positions to find the right fit on the workpiece.

“The Pliers Wrench XS is perfect to fit in your pocket for everyday carry,” said Peter A. Grable, senior product manager, KNIPEX Tools. “At just under 4 in., it’s the smallest, and only, fully functional pliers wrench in the world.”