 KNIPEX Tools Releases Limited-Edition Christmas Ornament
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

Products

on

KNIPEX Tools Releases Limited-Edition Christmas Ornament

on

PRT Launches 46 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies 

on

ZF Aftermarket Releases 200+ TRW Chassis Parts

on

VW Passat/Golf, Audi A3 Transmission Oil Change Procedures
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Engine Control Modules (VIDEO) Video
play

Engine Control Modules (VIDEO)

ECM/PCM Communication Issues (VIDEO) Video
play

ECM/PCM Communication Issues (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Wheel Bearing Course Available on T2U Now!

New Wheel Bearing Course Available on T2U Now!

Wheel bearings are safety-critical components. This course is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U Courses

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U Courses

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U

Advertisement

Trending Now

Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise

Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
Are You Choosing The Right Transmission Fluid?

Underhood: Are You Choosing The Right Transmission Fluid?
PC ReFlashing And Reprogramming

Underhood: PC ReFlashing And Reprogramming
Steering Angle Sensor 101

Undercar: Steering Angle Sensor 101
4X4 Locking Hubs

Undercar: 4X4 Locking Hubs
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

ADAS Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification Autolite AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

KNIPEX Tools Releases Limited-Edition Christmas Ornament

Hidden inside the ornament is the 4″ Cobra XS, a fully functional pair of water pump pliers.
Advertisement
 

on

The KNIPEX Cobra XS is the world’s smallest, fully functional pair of water pump pliers, according to the Wuppertal-based tool manufacturer.

Advertisement

This year the Cobra XS is available in a limited-edition holiday ornament (p/n 87 00 100 XMAS), making it the perfect gift for tool enthusiasts!

The festive metal ornament features white stars on a red background and has a diameter of roughly 4.5″. Hidden inside the ornament is the 4″ Cobra XS. The ornament comes packaged in a matching box that sits nicely on countertops and is easy for gift wrapping.

At just 4″ in length, the Cobra XS offers 11 adjustments positions, 1″ jaw capacity and one-handed quick adjustment. Like all products in the KNIPEX Cobra family, it is self-locking to pipes and nuts – that means no slipping from the workpiece and low hand force required. The compact design and slim head allow users to work in confined spaces and the box-joint design provides high-stability.

Advertisement

The limited KNIPEX Cobra XS Christmas Edition is now available in stores and online. To see product availability head to the product page on the KNIPEX Tools North America website here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Products: Mayhew Tools Introduces New 3 Piece Demo Driver Set

Products: Rislone Offers Fuel, Exhaust, Emissions Cleaner

Products: Launch Releases X-431 ADAS PRO PLUS

Products: Kent Automotive New UV Leak Detection

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician