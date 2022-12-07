KNIPEX Tools Releases Limited-Edition Christmas Ornament

The KNIPEX Cobra XS is the world’s smallest, fully functional pair of water pump pliers, according to the Wuppertal-based tool manufacturer.

This year the Cobra XS is available in a limited-edition holiday ornament (p/n 87 00 100 XMAS), making it the perfect gift for tool enthusiasts!

The festive metal ornament features white stars on a red background and has a diameter of roughly 4.5″. Hidden inside the ornament is the 4″ Cobra XS. The ornament comes packaged in a matching box that sits nicely on countertops and is easy for gift wrapping.

At just 4″ in length, the Cobra XS offers 11 adjustments positions, 1″ jaw capacity and one-handed quick adjustment. Like all products in the KNIPEX Cobra family, it is self-locking to pipes and nuts – that means no slipping from the workpiece and low hand force required. The compact design and slim head allow users to work in confined spaces and the box-joint design provides high-stability.