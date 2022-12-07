Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
Products
KNIPEX Tools Releases Limited-Edition Christmas Ornament
Hidden inside the ornament is the 4″ Cobra XS, a fully functional pair of water pump pliers.
The KNIPEX Cobra XS is the world’s smallest, fully functional pair of water pump pliers, according to the Wuppertal-based tool manufacturer.
This year the Cobra XS is available in a limited-edition holiday ornament (p/n 87 00 100 XMAS), making it the perfect gift for tool enthusiasts!
The festive metal ornament features white stars on a red background and has a diameter of roughly 4.5″. Hidden inside the ornament is the 4″ Cobra XS. The ornament comes packaged in a matching box that sits nicely on countertops and is easy for gift wrapping.
At just 4″ in length, the Cobra XS offers 11 adjustments positions, 1″ jaw capacity and one-handed quick adjustment. Like all products in the KNIPEX Cobra family, it is self-locking to pipes and nuts – that means no slipping from the workpiece and low hand force required. The compact design and slim head allow users to work in confined spaces and the box-joint design provides high-stability.
The limited KNIPEX Cobra XS Christmas Edition is now available in stores and online. To see product availability head to the product page on the KNIPEX Tools North America website here.