KYB Doubles Down On Spring Promotions

 

To help both service providers and auto parts distributors in these difficult times, KYB will be running two national promotions simultaneously. “Feeling Is Believing,” KYB’s popular consumer rebate promotion begins April 15 and will run through the end of June, while “Strut-Plus Rewards” for parts professionals runs this May and June. “Now, more than ever, we felt it was important to get aggressive and support our customers at all levels of distribution with effective National Promotions” stated Aaron Shaffer, KYB’s director of product and marketing.

“Feeling Is Believing” allows consumers to earn $75 when they purchase a set of four KYB Strut-Plus products or $25 on the purchase of four KYB shocks or struts. This promotion is open to all consumers whether they purchase the shocks themselves or from a professional service provider. For more information, visit www.kyb.com/save.

“Strut-Plus Rewards” enables Parts Professionals to earn up to $450 on a prepaid Mastercard gift card. During the two-month promotional period parts professionals will earn $10 on sales of KYB shocks and struts and $25 on sales of KYB Strut-Plus assemblies. Parts professionals can learn more about this promotion, and track their sales at www.kyb.com/rewards.

