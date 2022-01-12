KYB Expands Video Training Series

To continually provide world class training, KYB has launched a new track to its popular Video Training Series. In 2021, the KYB Video Training Series provided technicians, shop owners and service providers detailed information to help increase shock sales and better maintain their customer’s vehicles. For 2022, KYB has added all new content for parts professionals.

With in-person training still limited, the KYB Video Training Series is a fantastic alternative and allows parts professionals to learn at their own pace.

“Training is a critical part of what we do, and the time was right to launch a comprehensive, on-demand training series for parts professionals,” said KYB Director of Marketing and Product Aaron Shaffer.

The KYB Video Training Series consists of seven short videos, each followed by a short quiz. Parts professionals will learn how shocks and struts affect critical safety systems; why it’s important to recommend the correct part; what makes KYB different; the difference between twin-tube and monotube shocks; a better way of addressing warranty returns; and how to sell value over price. The KYB Video Training Series will be available in English, Spanish and French.