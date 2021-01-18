Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

KYB Introduces All-New Video Training Series

on

LIQUI MOLY And Turner Motorsport Start The New Season

on

Kendall Motor Oil Donates Restomod To Charity

on

Toyota, Stanford Announce Dynamic Design Lab Study
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Detonation Noise Video
play

VIDEO: Detonation Noise

VIDEO: Why Does Toe Matter More Than Ever? Video
play

VIDEO: Why Does Toe Matter More Than Ever?

Trending Now

DIY YouTuber ChrisFix Shows Benefits Of Galvanized Brake Pads

Undercar: DIY YouTuber ChrisFix Shows Benefits Of Galvanized Brake Pads
Reducing Risks Of Damaging Tires, TPMS Sensors And Rims

Undercar: Reducing Risks Of Damaging Tires, TPMS Sensors And Rims
Engine Build: Sleeved And Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Sleeved And Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Engine
Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Swap

Underhood: Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Swap
Brake Lines: What Is The Right Solution?

Undercar: Brake Lines: What Is The Right Solution?
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

KYB Introduces All-New Video Training Series

 

on

Continuing efforts to provide world-class training to service professionals, KYB has launched the 2021 Video Training Series. The 2021 Video Training Series provides technicians, shop owners and service providers detailed information to help increase shock sales and better maintain their customers vehicles. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

With in-person events still being limited, the KYB Video Training Series is a fantastic alternative and allows service professionals to learn at their own pace. “Training is an important part of what we do, and the time was right to launch a comprehensive video training series for service professionals,” said KYB Director of Marketing Aaron Shaffer. 

The KYB Video Training Series consists of seven 3-4-minute videos, with each being followed by a short quiz. Professionals will learn how critical shocks are to vehicle control and safety systems, how to determine if shocks are worn enough to recommend replacement, how to sell value over price and why monotubes are a great option for many customers. The KYB Video Training Series has content available in English and Spanish, with a French version available soon. 

Each user who completes the video training series will receive a long-sleeve KYB Truck-Plus shirt. The interactive, self-paced KYB Video Training Series can be found here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: NTN Americas Announces Launch of All New Website

News: NA Car, Truck, Utility Vehicle Of The Year Announced

News: Automotive Collision Engineering Program Launched

News: 3M Adds New Installer Training Program

Advertisement
Connect