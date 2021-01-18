KYB Introduces All-New Video Training Series

Continuing efforts to provide world-class training to service professionals, KYB has launched the 2021 Video Training Series. The 2021 Video Training Series provides technicians, shop owners and service providers detailed information to help increase shock sales and better maintain their customers vehicles.

With in-person events still being limited, the KYB Video Training Series is a fantastic alternative and allows service professionals to learn at their own pace. “Training is an important part of what we do, and the time was right to launch a comprehensive video training series for service professionals,” said KYB Director of Marketing Aaron Shaffer.

The KYB Video Training Series consists of seven 3-4-minute videos, with each being followed by a short quiz. Professionals will learn how critical shocks are to vehicle control and safety systems, how to determine if shocks are worn enough to recommend replacement, how to sell value over price and why monotubes are a great option for many customers. The KYB Video Training Series has content available in English and Spanish, with a French version available soon.

Each user who completes the video training series will receive a long-sleeve KYB Truck-Plus shirt. The interactive, self-paced KYB Video Training Series can be found here.