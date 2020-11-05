KYB To Launch New Video Training Series

KYB will begin offering a seven-part training series for technicians and service writers starting Jan. 1, 2021. Topics will include customer satisfaction, electronic crash avoidance systems, road testing, selling value over price, and truck upgrade opportunities. Each video training segment is three- to four- minutes long and offers technicians and service writers the opportunity to expand their skillset and discover how KYB products can improve customer satisfaction.

Click Here to Read More

Aaron Shaffer, KYB director of product and marketing, said, “Training has been an integral part of our culture for a long time. Our new video training series is our latest effort to deliver fresh, meaningful content to service providers. The KYB Video Training Series covers a variety of topics and is a fantastic supplement to in-person training.”

For a limited time, technicians and service writers who complete the training will earn a free long-sleeve KYB shirt. Auto service professionals can learn more about the KYB Video Training Series at kyb.com.