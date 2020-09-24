Connect with us

KYB's Winning Weekend

 

KYB came out on top of Sunday’s FIA’s World Rallycross event in Riga, Latvia. This marked the second victory of the season for Mattias Ekstrom and KYB Team JC. The Latvian rounds were the first to welcome fans in 2020, so the atmosphere was more energetic than the previous events. KYB driver, Robin Larsson also scored a podium finish over the weekend. KYB will continue development of top-level rallycross shock absorbers, continuing the technical partnership that started last year. KYB Team JC is currently first in the team standings after six events, while Ekstrom sits second in the driver’s championship.

Meanwhile at Le Mans, KYB technology found the winner’s circle in 3 out of 4 classes. This year’s postponed 24 Hours of Le Mans saw all 23 competitors in the LMP2 class using Electronic Power Steering (EPS) supplied by KYB. Two other class winners were using KYB’s EPS system as well.

