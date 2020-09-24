KYB’s Winning Weekend

KYB came out on top of Sunday’s FIA’s World Rallycross event in Riga, Latvia. This marked the second victory of the season for Mattias Ekstrom and KYB Team JC. The Latvian rounds were the first to welcome fans in 2020, so the atmosphere was more energetic than the previous events. KYB driver, Robin Larsson also scored a podium finish over the weekend. KYB will continue development of top-level rallycross shock absorbers, continuing the technical partnership that started last year. KYB Team JC is currently first in the team standings after six events, while Ekstrom sits second in the driver’s championship.