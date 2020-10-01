Lang Tools Adds New Pry Bars

Lang Tools has added a 45-in. pry bar to the already existing line of 12-in., 17-in., 25-in., 31-in. and 36-in pry bars.

They are proudly manufactured in the USA and exceed ASME standards. Each pry bar is made from high carbon alloy steel and is forged and heat treated for strength and durability.

The tips are bent for ease of access and the strike protection hard-capped handles are ergonomically designed for comfort, secure grip and durability.

For more information, please visit www.langtools.com.