Lang Tools Offers 2-Piece Pocket Pry Bar Set

The Lang Tools 2-Piece Pocket Pry Bar Set (#853-06-2ST) is proudly built in the USA and is made from special 3/16″ diameter steel with high fatigue and torsional strength.

The set contains both a straight and a 27° offset pocket pry bar. The overall length of the pry bars is 5″, which provides the leverage you need and still fits in your pocket.

The easy-to-clean handles are equipped with pocket clips so they won’t slip out when leaning into your job.

For more info: langtools.com