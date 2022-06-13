Underhood: Fuel Tanks and Pumps
Lang Tools Offers Digital Multimeter
The multimeter features auto ranging and data hold, and is CAT III 1000V and CAT IV 600V rated.
The Lang Tools CAT IV General Purpose and Hybrid Multimeter, No. 13811, is a handheld professional multimeter that can measure up to 1,000V AC/DC voltage and 10A AC/DC current. It can also measure resistance, diode, continuity and mx-Pulse/duty cycle.
The multimeter features auto ranging and data hold, and is CAT III 1000V and CAT IV 600V rated. The multimeter includes test leads, batteries, temperature probe and a manual.
For more information: www.langtools.com