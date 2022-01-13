 Lang Tools Offers Small Brake Caliper Press
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Lang Tools Offers Small Brake Caliper Press

on

Bar’s Leaks Oil Seal Leak Repair

on

CTA Offers Cam Phaser Holding Set

on

Malco Products Adds Disinfectant Wipes, Cleaner To Lineup
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Maintenance IQ: Installing An Oil Filter (VIDEO) Video
play

Maintenance IQ: Installing An Oil Filter (VIDEO)

Tech IQ: Getting Rid of Code P0315 Video
play

Tech IQ: Getting Rid of Code P0315

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Duramax 6.6L Turbocharger Replacement

Underhood: Duramax 6.6L Turbocharger Replacement
Understanding Belt-In-Oil Timing Systems

Underhood: Understanding Belt-In-Oil Timing Systems
Understanding Audi TPMS

Undercar: Understanding Audi TPMS

News: Mitchell 1 Names ‘Thank You Thursdays’ Winners
Shock and Strut Tips

Undercar: Shock and Strut Tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase ase certification AVI Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

Lang Tools Offers Small Brake Caliper Press

A centrally located acme threaded screw provides extra durability, speed and ease of use.
Advertisement
 

on

The Lang Tools Small Brake Caliper Press (#277) is built in the USA and works on small to medium single piston brake calipers with a size range of 1-3 in., which are found on subcompact to mid-sized vehicles.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

A centrally located acme threaded screw provides extra durability, speed and ease of use. Pressure is applied in a parallel manner to distribute the force evenly.

For more info: langtools.com

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Tools & Products: Milwaukee Tool Releases Two Specialty Grinders

Tools & Products: GearWrench Bolt Biter Nut Drivers

Tools & Products: CTA Offers Oil Filter Wrench Kit With Stand

Tools & Products: Cementex Shares Enhanced Design Of Double Insulated Wrenches

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician