Lang Tools Offers Small Brake Caliper Press
The Lang Tools Small Brake Caliper Press (#277) is built in the USA and works on small to medium single piston brake calipers with a size range of 1-3 in., which are found on subcompact to mid-sized vehicles.
A centrally located acme threaded screw provides extra durability, speed and ease of use. Pressure is applied in a parallel manner to distribute the force evenly.
