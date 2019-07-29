Last Week To Nominate Your School For The 2019 School Of The Year Award

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

This is the final week for instructors, students and community members to nominate their technician training school for the “2019 School of the Year” award. Nominations will be accepted until Friday, August 2.

The national contest from Tomorrow’s Technician, WIX Filters and O’Reilly Auto Parts seeks to find and name the best technician training school in the country.

After the nomination and submission phase, 20 finalists will be announced and judges will then review entry criteria and select the top four, representing the four regions of the country. The winner will be announced in October. WIX Filters and Tomorrow’s Technician honored Bullard-Havens Technical High School as the 2018 School of the Year on Nov. 29, during an awards ceremony at the school for students, community members and school faculty. Photo by Amy Cimino.

The winning school will receive a $5,000 WIX Filters donation to the school’s program, WIX Filters gear and an appearance by the WIX marketing unit. In addition, the winning school’s instructor and guest will travel to Las Vegas and attend the AAPEX and SEMA shows as well as a Babcox Media recognition dinner in November. The top 20 schools will receive national recognition on Tomorrow’s Tech website, in the magazine and through various social media outlets. Schools selected as a runner-up will each receive a $250 gift card from WIX.

