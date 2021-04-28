 Latest PopQuiz Winners Saw No April Foolin'
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Latest PopQuiz Winners Saw No April Foolin'

on

B'laster Names April 2021 Instructor Of The Year Finalist

on

Welcome To 2035 - Here's What It Might Look Like

on

Replacement Key Programming Knowledge A Marketable Skill
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: The Benefits Of A Loaded Strut Video
play

VIDEO: The Benefits Of A Loaded Strut

VIDEO: ADAS Technology's Effect On Alignment Techniques Video
play

VIDEO: ADAS Technology's Effect On Alignment Techniques

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Beating The Drum For Drum Brake Systems

Undercar: Beating The Drum For Drum Brake Systems
Honda Electronic Throttle Body Service Tips

Featured: Honda Electronic Throttle Body Service Tips
A/C Service Equipment: We’ve Got It Good These Days

Underhood: A/C Service Equipment: We’ve Got It Good These Days
How And Why Dry Sleeving Of Cylinders Works

Underhood: How And Why Dry Sleeving Of Cylinders Works
Induction System Science: Understanding Airspeed & Airflow

Underhood: Induction System Science: Understanding Airspeed & Airflow
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Career

Latest PopQuiz Winners Saw No April Foolin’

Winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card were randomly selected from all correct entries.
 

on

If you knew the correct answers to five questions in the Tomorrow’s Technician PopQuiz for April, congratulations. This quiz wasn’t easy, thanks to questions provided by our friends at TechForce Foundation. Of the many who got them all right, here are the 10 randomly selected winners of a McDonald’s $10 gift card!

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

• Larry Krugle, Wichita Falls Career Center, Wichita Falls, TX

• Mark Burge, Thomas Nelson Community College, Hampton, VA

• Andon Siegmyer, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH

• Steven Hickman, William Blount High School CTE, Maryville, TN

• Shawn Witthoft, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ

• JohnPaul Pegoli, PNW Boces, Yorktown Heights, NY

• Thomas Cross, Fargo South High School, Fargo, ND

• Leila Pope, Heritage High, Palm Bay, FL

• Zayne Roberson, Moore Norman Technology Center, Norman, OK

• John Totterdale, Jefferson County JVS, Bloomingdale, OH

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is  Guess the Tool. Can you guess the tool indicated by the picture? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, May 2, 2021.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Advertisement

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Career: Cheaper Batteries, Efficient Powertrains Critical to EV Future

Career: April ‘Guess The Car’ Winners Documented Their Win

Career: Tool Talk: What You Need To Know About Precious Metals

Career: April Guess The Tool Winners Named

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician