Latest PopQuiz Winners Saw No April Foolin’

If you knew the correct answers to five questions in the Tomorrow’s Technician PopQuiz for April, congratulations. This quiz wasn’t easy, thanks to questions provided by our friends at TechForce Foundation. Of the many who got them all right, here are the 10 randomly selected winners of a McDonald’s $10 gift card!

Click Here to Read More

• Larry Krugle, Wichita Falls Career Center, Wichita Falls, TX

• Mark Burge, Thomas Nelson Community College, Hampton, VA

• Andon Siegmyer, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH

• Steven Hickman, William Blount High School CTE, Maryville, TN

• Shawn Witthoft, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ

• JohnPaul Pegoli, PNW Boces, Yorktown Heights, NY

• Thomas Cross, Fargo South High School, Fargo, ND

• Leila Pope, Heritage High, Palm Bay, FL

• Zayne Roberson, Moore Norman Technology Center, Norman, OK

• John Totterdale, Jefferson County JVS, Bloomingdale, OH

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is Guess the Tool. Can you guess the tool indicated by the picture? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, May 2, 2021.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.