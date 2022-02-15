Launch X-431 Throttle III Offers Extensive Vehicle Coverage

The Launch X-431 Throttle III is a highly functional diagnostic scan tool that uses Wi-Fi and SmartLink VCI connectivity. It is aimed at assisting the modern technician in all aspects of new age vehicle repair and diagnostics. This includes OE-level, accurate vehicle diagnostics, ADAS calibrations, IMMO functionality, remote tech-to-tech collaborative diagnostics, FCA security, gateway access and compliance, heavy-duty truck diagnostics and more.

The Launch X-431 Throttle III is classified as a professional-level automotive diagnostic scan tool that encompasses a wide range of functionalities to service and repair an extensive coverage list of European, Asian and domestic vehicles.

The Android-based software platform is designed to identify issues instantly and provide the technician relevant information and data that will be used to provide OE-quality repairs, conclusively and accurately.

The operation system is based on the Android 9.0 platform with a 2.0 gigahertz, Octacore computer processor that delivers performance and speed. The display is a 13.3-in. responsive touch screen. Memory capacity includes 8 gigabytes with up to an additional 256 gigabytes of storage. Camera functionality is an 8 megapixel front with a 13 megapixel rear.