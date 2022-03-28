Learning From Cabin Air Filter Installs (Video)

Click Here to Read More

Recently, BMW issued a TSB on cabin air filter replacement for some 3 Series and 4 Series models. This TSB applies to vehicles with automatic temperature control HVAC systems where the recirculation door is close to the cabin air filter housing.

TSB SI B64 03 21 describes a situation where after replacing the cabin air filter, the customer notices that the ventilation system airflow rate is noticeably less. This leads to perceived lower cooling power.

The customer may also notice that external odors enter the vehicle. The cause of the complaint is that the fresh air flap can be hit by the new filter and pushed past its normal end stop. The regular opening and closing of the fresh air flap can no longer be guaranteed. To prevent this situation, when inserting the cabin air filter, it’s essential to ensure that the air recirculation function on the air conditioning control panel is activated and in the closed position.