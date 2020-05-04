Connect with us
Advertisement

Video

VIDEO: Let The Mind Games Begin

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

For all of Tomorrow’s Technician Mind Game puzzles, winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries each week.
Advertisement

Mind Games is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Pop Quiz

These multiple-choice quizzes will challenge your knowledge of basic and even advanced automotive systems and are based on ASE G1 test prep questions. 

Guess The Car

What vehicle model or popular nameplate does each pictoword puzzle represent? It may be harder (or easier!) than you think! 

Guess The Tool

Can you think out of the (tool)box? What tool does each image represent?  

Crossword Puzzle

Can you complete the crossword in one sitting? If so, you might be a winner!

For all Mind Games puzzles, winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries each week. Entries must be received by midnight Sunday following each puzzle’s publication. Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

VIDEO: Let The Mind Games Begin

on

VIDEO: Ignition Coil Secondary Ignition Waveforms

on

VIDEO: ADAS And Glass

on

VIDEO: Reduce Your Heavy-Duty Truck Battery Issues
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Nexen Tire Launches #NexenAdventures Sweepstakes

Tools & Products: Idemitsu Lubricants America Introduces New GF-6 Lineup

News: NASCAR Announces Revised May Schedule As Racing Returns

Video: VIDEO: Let The Mind Games Begin

Undercar: Servicing Volkswagen Gas Engine Vacuum Pumps
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine
Connect