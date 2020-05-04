Mind Games is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Pop Quiz

These multiple-choice quizzes will challenge your knowledge of basic and even advanced automotive systems and are based on ASE G1 test prep questions.

Guess The Car

What vehicle model or popular nameplate does each pictoword puzzle represent? It may be harder (or easier!) than you think!

Guess The Tool

Can you think out of the (tool)box? What tool does each image represent?

Crossword Puzzle

Can you complete the crossword in one sitting? If so, you might be a winner!

For all Mind Games puzzles, winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries each week. Entries must be received by midnight Sunday following each puzzle’s publication. Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.