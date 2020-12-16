Undercar: Subaru TPMS Service
Career
Let’s Cheer For Winning ‘Guess The Car’ Entries
We all cheer for the right ‘Guess the Car’ entries, especially this week. Congratulations to the winners.
Gimme a W! Gimme an I! Gimme two Ns! Gimme an E! Gimme an R!
What’s that spell?! WINNER!
In honor of our December ‘Guess the Car’ contest, we’re cheering for the contestants who guessed correctly.
The brand we asked you to identify was the ACU Rah – better known as Acura. Winners will cheer for a $10 McDonald’s gift card. Rah, rah to:
• Robbie Lindhorst, Southeastern Illinois College, Harrisburg, IL
• Tony Waters, Ridge Technical College, Winterhaven, FL
• Mark Jaye, Butler Community College, El Dorado, KS
• John Cradeur, College Street Vocational Center, Lake Charles, LA
• Jordan Neal, LaGrange High, LaGrange, GA
• Thomas Mulligan, Northampton High School, Northampton, MA
• Grayson Shockley, Okeechobee High School, Okeechobee, FL
• Ron Balis, Portage Lakes Career Center, Uniontown, OH
• Charles Rose, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA
• Lee Wulf, Ridge Technical College, Winterhaven, FL
Now playing: the December Crossword Puzzle. Can you complete it in one sitting? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, December 20, 2020.
MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.
