Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Let's Cheer For Winning 'Guess The Car' Entries

on

Search Continues For 'B'laster Instructor of the Year' Into 2021

on

Shop Profile: Octane Garage In Gillette, Wyoming

on

Ever Dreamed Of Writing For The Automotive Industry?
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Let's Cheer For Winning 'Guess The Car' Entries Video
play

VIDEO: Remove The Belt For Inspection

Let's Cheer For Winning 'Guess The Car' Entries Video
play

VIDEO: Hunter Dynamic Wheel Balancing

Trending Now

Subaru TPMS Service

Undercar: Subaru TPMS Service
Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Powerstroke Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Powerstroke Engine
Brake Job: Volkswagen Tiguan

Undercar: Brake Job: Volkswagen Tiguan
VIDEO: Extended Crank Conditions During Starting

Video: VIDEO: Extended Crank Conditions During Starting
Engine Build: 502 cid LS Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: 502 cid LS Engine
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes diagnostics Electrical engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Career

Let’s Cheer For Winning ‘Guess The Car’ Entries

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

We all cheer for the right ‘Guess the Car’ entries, especially this week. Congratulations to the winners.
Advertisement

Gimme a W! Gimme an I! Gimme two Ns! Gimme an E! Gimme an R!

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

What’s that spell?! WINNER!

In honor of our December ‘Guess the Car’ contest, we’re cheering for the contestants who guessed correctly.

The brand was Acura

The brand we asked you to identify was the ACU Rah – better known as Acura. Winners will cheer for a $10 McDonald’s gift card. Rah, rah to:

• Robbie Lindhorst, Southeastern Illinois College, Harrisburg, IL

• Tony Waters, Ridge Technical College, Winterhaven, FL

• Mark Jaye, Butler Community College, El Dorado, KS

• John Cradeur, College Street Vocational Center, Lake Charles, LA

• Jordan Neal, LaGrange High, LaGrange, GA

• Thomas Mulligan, Northampton High School, Northampton, MA

• Grayson Shockley, Okeechobee High School, Okeechobee, FL

• Ron Balis, Portage Lakes Career Center, Uniontown, OH

Charles Rose, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA

• Lee Wulf, Ridge Technical College, Winterhaven, FL

Now playing: the December Crossword Puzzle. Can you complete it in one sitting? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, December 20, 2020.

Advertisement

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Career: November Pop Quiz Winners Knew Combustion Facts

Career: B’laster Names December 2020 Instructor Of The Year Finalist

Career: Meet Austin Sebasty, November’s Student Of The Month

Career: November Guess The Tool Winners Announced

Advertisement
Connect