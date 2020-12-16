Let’s Cheer For Winning ‘Guess The Car’ Entries

Click Here to Read More

What’s that spell?! WINNER!

In honor of our December ‘Guess the Car’ contest, we’re cheering for the contestants who guessed correctly.

The brand was Acura

The brand we asked you to identify was the ACU Rah – better known as Acura. Winners will cheer for a $10 McDonald’s gift card. Rah, rah to:

• Robbie Lindhorst, Southeastern Illinois College, Harrisburg, IL

• Tony Waters, Ridge Technical College, Winterhaven, FL

• Mark Jaye, Butler Community College, El Dorado, KS

• John Cradeur, College Street Vocational Center, Lake Charles, LA

• Jordan Neal, LaGrange High, LaGrange, GA

• Thomas Mulligan, Northampton High School, Northampton, MA

• Grayson Shockley, Okeechobee High School, Okeechobee, FL

• Ron Balis, Portage Lakes Career Center, Uniontown, OH

• Charles Rose, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA

• Lee Wulf, Ridge Technical College, Winterhaven, FL

Now playing: the December Crossword Puzzle. Can you complete it in one sitting? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, December 20, 2020.