 Lightweight EM 210, EMP 210 Welders Deliver Big Power
Lightweight EM 210, EMP 210 Welders Deliver Big Power

on

Atlasta Soft Tip Parts Washers and Detail Brushes Released from Lisle

on

Reelcraft Offers HD Spring Retractable Hose Reels

on

NRS Brakes Releases Updated Brake Pads For Subaru Cars, SUVs
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: We Want To Recognize Your Exceptional Students! Video
play

VIDEO: We Want To Recognize Your Exceptional Students!

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators Video
play

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Properly servicing your future customers’ tires and wheels is essential to preventing customer comebacks and maintaining their satisfaction.

Vehicle Filtration Courses

Vehicle Filtration

Today's Wheel Bearing Technology Courses

Today's Wheel Bearing Technology

Tools & Products

Lightweight EM 210, EMP 210 Welders Deliver Big Power

Both welders weigh just 29 lbs. and deliver up to 200 amps of MIG welding power.
ESAB Welding and Cutting Products introduced their EM 210 MIG/Flux Cored welder and EMP 210 MIG/Stick/TIG welder. These inverter-based power sources are small in size but deliver professional-grade power and performance for most auto/truck repair and restoration, light fabrication and construction and HVAC work. These units feature state-of-the-art digital controls typically found on industrial machines and use power management technology that delivers positive arc starts and a smooth, steady welding arc. 

Click Here to Read More
“EM 210 and EMP 210 welders have the power to weld up to 3/8 in. metal and the finesse for precision welds on thin sections,” says Jay Misas, a product development manager with ESAB. “Their lightweight portability and dual-voltage input power flexibility makes them easy to move around the shop, job site or home garage.”

Both welders weigh just 29 lbs. and deliver up to 200 amps of MIG welding power. With the EMP 210, users also get excellent Lift TIG and Stick welding performance. They both use 115/230V primary power and can run off a generator with a 10 kVA output. The technology built into the EM 210 and EMP 210 systems allow welders to gain more control over the weld puddle to produce higher-quality work for welding steel, stainless or MIG aluminum. 

The EM 210 MIG/flux cored welding system has a 30 – 200A output and welds material from 22 gauge up to 3/8-inch in a single pass. The unit accepts 4 and 8 in. diameter wire spools. The EMP 210 multi-process MIG/Flux Cored/Stick/Lift TIG welding system has a 10 – 200A output, a stable Lift TIG arc at low amperage for finesse welds and the power to run Stick electrodes up to 5/32 inches.

The units offer easy-to-read LED digital displays that enable fast, easy and more accurate operation. Controls include MIG wire run-in, burn-back, variable inductance, 2T/4T trigger control and gas pre- and post-flow. The EMP 210 adds Lift TIG arc starts, Stick hot start and Stick arc force control.

These units also come with a generous and premium Tweco and ESAB accessory package. EM 210 comes with a Tweco Fusion 180 Velocity MIG gun with Tweco connection and Velocity consumables, ground clamp, Argon/CO2 Regulator, Power Adaptor and a sample of ESAB’s OK Aristorod 12.50 premium 70S-6 solid wire in 0.030 in. diameter.

The EMP 210 comes with all of the above, plus a Tweco 17V TIG torch with 50mm Dinse and accessory kit, and electrode holder. Both machines are spool gun-ready for MIG aluminum, and the EMP 210 has an optional remote foot control for TIG welding.

“With an EM or EMP package, you’re ready to weld the next project that comes through your door, as well as ready to go out the door for field fabrication and repair work,” says Misas.

For more info: esab.com

