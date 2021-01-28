Video
Tomorrows Technician

on

LIQUI MOLY Becomes Title Sponsor Of The MotoGP Race In Germany

on

UTI To Launch Seventh Welding Technology Program

on

ShowMeTheFilters And ShowMeTheExhaust Launched

on

Mitchell 1 Kicks Off 'Snow Much Fun' Facebook Sweepstakes
News

LIQUI MOLY Becomes Title Sponsor Of The MotoGP Race In Germany

 

on

LIQUI MOLY has been represented in the MotoGP Motorcycle World Championship for eight years. It is now further expanding its commitment. The oil manufacturer will be title sponsor of the race in its home country, which is to be called the “LIQUI MOLY Motorcycle Grand Prix of Germany.”

“This increases our brand visibility all over the world,” said Ernst Prost, managing director of LIQUI MOLY.

Last year, LIQUI MOLY ventured this step for the first time and became title sponsor of the race in Teruel, Spain. “The response and success at the time was so great that we decided to continue to be title sponsor of a race in the coming years,” added Ernst Prost. “This is of course perfect in our home market of Germany.” 

Up until 2023, the MotoGP races at the Sachsenring circuit will be named after LIQUI MOLY.

“LIQUI MOLY has a good reputation in the paddock,” said Pau Serracanta, managing director of MotoGP marketer Dorna Sports. “I am delighted that the company is again strengthening its commitment to MotoGP.”

In 2013, LIQUI MOLY drew attention to itself for the first time as a sponsor of a team in Moto2. This was followed up by extensive advertising along the racetracks and a very special contract: LIQUI MOLY has been the exclusive oil supplier to all teams of the Moto2 and Moto3 racing series for five years now. 

The title sponsorship of the German race is in addition to the other commitments in MotoGP. “MotoGP is a unique platform for coming into contact with motorsport enthusiasts around the world,” said Prost. “I am already looking forward to 20 June, when we will say for the very first time: Welcome to the LIQUI MOLY Motorcycle Grand Prix of Germany!”

