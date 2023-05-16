 LIQUI MOLY Develops Liquid Thermal Manager for EV Batteries

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

LIQUI MOLY Develops Liquid Thermal Manager for EV Batteries

The automotive chemical specialist is expanding its range for all-electric vehicles with Battery Coolant EV 200.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Special drives require special solutions. This is definitely the case with all-electric vehicles. LIQUI MOLY expanded its range early on to include products for purely electric vehicles. The newest product development in this series is the Battery Coolant EV 200 launched by the German automotive chemicals specialist.

Related Articles

LIQUI MOLY is primarily known for its motor oils and additives. They make an important contribution to the operational reliability of vehicles. This is precisely the central task of the products for electrically driven variants. The new Battery Coolant EV 200, where EV stands for Electric Vehicle, fulfills an important purpose, says LIQUI MOLY: It acts as a thermal manager. This is necessary because the technology of electric and hybrid vehicles only functions optimally in certain temperature windows. The range between 15 °C and 40 °C is ideal for lithium-ion batteries. 

“Thermal management is extremely important, because it has an impact on the range,” says David Kaiser, head of Research and Development at LIQUI MOLY. The range of the vehicle depends on its energy consumption. And the temperature affects the service life of the battery and engine.

For this reason, the temperature of the battery should be kept constant. Depending on the outside climate, it is cooled or heated. With the thermal management system, a distinction is made between direct and indirect battery cooling. This indirect system is more complex, but necessary, as the vehicle batteries are becoming increasingly powerful and therefore significantly hotter. 

For this indirect cooling of the battery segment, which is the case with models from Hyundai and Kia, for example, a special fluid is required, such as that now offered by LIQUI MOLY. It ensures that the battery never gets hotter than 60 °C in summer and that the temperature constantly remains within the ideal range between 15 °C and 40 °C, even in winter.

For LIQUI MOLY, the new product is further proof of its own innovative expertise in the electric sector. “The development effort was worthwhile,” says Kaiser. This is underpinned the low conductivity over the entire service life of the fluid, the long-term stability and the excellent corrosion protection. “Hybrid Additive was our first product for e-mobility years ago. Our product range has always supported the process of technological transformation. Our slogan ‘Everything that drives works better with LIQUI MOLY’ now includes e-vehicles.”

Detailed information and other special products on the topic of electric vehicles can be found here.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

GM, Samsung SDI to Invest $3B+ to Expand US Battery Cell Mfg.

The companies plan to have production lines to build nickel-rich prismatic and cylindrical cells.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

General Motors Co. and Samsung SDI announced that they plan to invest more than $3 billion to build a new battery cell manufacturing plant in the United States that is targeted to begin operations in 2026.

“GM’s supply chain strategy for EVs is focused on scalability, resiliency, sustainability and cost-competitiveness. Our new relationship with Samsung SDI will help us achieve all these objectives,” said GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra. “The cells we will build together will help us scale our EV capacity in North America well beyond 1 million units annually.”

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
GM Invests in EnergyX Lithium Extraction, Refinery Technology

EnergyX says its technology can make lithium metal directly from brine and potentially in anode-ready form for EV batteries.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Deloitte: Auto Suppliers Face New Market Realities

Suppliers stand at industry crossroads as they work to determine the best path forward on future value chain.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
DOE Invests in Rare Earth Material Extraction From Coal Waste

Studies will develop economically viable processes to extract and separate rare earth elements from mining waste.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Brake Hardware

Specific hardware does not do its job if it is left in the box.

By Andrew Markel

Other Posts

EV Study: Charging Infrastructure Tops Ownership Concerns

Limited knowledge of the current charging infrastructure impedes the continued adoption of EVs.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Preparing the Collision Industry for Electric Vehicles

Today’s electric vehicle/hybrid revolution with ADAS features has made training essential.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Bosch Developing First Automated Battery-Discharging Plant

Bosch estimates EVs will account for around 70 percent of all newly registered passenger cars in Europe by 2030.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service

When replacing the tires on the Tesla, you will have to service the TPMS sensors.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff