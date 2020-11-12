Lisle Adapt-a-Cap Ideal for Servicing Hard-To-Reach Fluids

The Adapt-a-Cap (81450) from Lisle Corp. works with many standard fluid bottles to easily fill hard-to-reach fluids in automobiles, motorcycles, boats, RVs and ag equipment.

The Adapt-a-Cap eliminates the need for external pumps, hoses or funnels to transfer fluids, and it helps prevent spills and messes.

Three tapered urethane adapters to fit most standard quart and larger bottles, so the bottle becomes the pump. When the bottle is squeezed, internal bottle pressure forces the fluid up and out of the tube adapter. Includes three angled tubes, two extension tubes and two pick-up tubes.

For more info: lislecorp.com