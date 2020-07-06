Connect with us

Tools & Products

Lisle Offers Button Connector Pliers

Disconnect fuel line, EVAP line and DEF fittings with tabs that must be depressed to disengage with these pliers.
Advertisement
 

on

Disconnect fuel line, EVAP line and DEF fittings with tabs that must be depressed to disengage with Lisle Corp.’s Button Connector Pliers (P/N 35070).

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

These pliers work great on Delphi two tab connectors and some import vehicles. They can also be used on some electrical connectors. Included is a 23-in. cable for hard-to-reach connectors.

Ratcheting pliers lock in place so two hands can be used to separate connectors. The grips are double-dipped for comfort. The cable is replaceable.

For more info: lislecorp.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Lisle Offers Button Connector Pliers

on

Elgin Introduces Muscle Car Steering Kits

on

Hunter Releases WinAlign 16.2

on

Fowler Extended Range Brake Micrometer
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Underhood: Engine Build: 349 cid Small Block Ford Engine

News: Anest Iwata Joins Blazing Trails Scholarship Program

Tools & Products: Elgin Introduces Muscle Car Steering Kits

Undercar: Alignment: No More Toe And Go

Underhood: Diagnostic Strategies For Stop/Start Systems
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect