Lisle Releases Glass Debris Cleaning Tool

Lisle Corporation released a glass debris tool that assists in cleaning up after broken glass mishaps. The tool has a flexible shaft that follows contours in a vehicle to help move the broken glass into an area it can be moved.

Click Here to Read More

On the tool, vinyl caps protect the end prongs from scratching materials. The 23 in. steel shaft includes a small handle and is accessible in small spaces.

The tool comes with extra vinyl caps.

For more info: lislecorp.com