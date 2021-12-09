 Litens Launches New Technology-Focused Website
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Litens Launches New Technology-Focused Website

on

Mitchell 1 2022 Emission Control Guide Available Now

on

Federated Holiday Diecast Contest Begins

on

48 Technicians Honored At ASE Annual Meeting
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

ASE C1 Test Prep - Get The Proper Vehicle Information (VIDEO) Video
play

ASE C1 Test Prep - Get The Proper Vehicle Information (VIDEO)

ASE C1 Test Highlights - Customer Interview & Write Up (VIDEO) Video
play

ASE C1 Test Highlights - Customer Interview & Write Up (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Brake Friction Material Evolution Explained

Undercar: Brake Friction Material Evolution Explained
Ford Grinding Or Rattling Sound From The Transmission

Underhood: Ford Grinding Or Rattling Sound From The Transmission
Improving Turbocharger Longevity

Underhood: Improving Turbocharger Longevity
Air Conditioning Components

Automotive: Air Conditioning Components

News: PPG Adds Online Training For Commercial Vehicle Paint Techs
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Litens Launches New Technology-Focused Website

 

on

Litens Aftermarket has just launched its new website – and the company says it is prepared to “continue as the largest supplier delivering the highest quality of power transmission products.”

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“With this updated website, our current and future marketplace partners will have a better experience and are going to find it easier to locate valuable information such as our parts catalogue, new number announcements, what’s new at Litens, and much more!” said John Lussier, President, Tendeco

Litens’ technology is applied globally to more than half of the vehicles on the road today, working to reduce emissions, while improving fuel economy, performance, and passenger experience, according to the company. “So, it is only right for our website to reflect our capabilities in full capacity, while acting as a hub of resources and benefits to our customers.

“This new website emphasizes how important the use of OE Quality in the Aftermarket is. Low tensioning devices, Overrunning Alternator Decoupler OAD, BASFiltr and TorqFiltr, and Mid Hybrid Tensioners are largely participating to the global Co2 reduction. We hope that this new website will provide clarity to the replacement market, in regard to the latest technology used in current cars,” said Damien Gabel, Managing Director, ATech.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Mitchell 1, ASE Present 2021 Technician Of The Future Award

News: PPG Adds Online Training For Commercial Vehicle Paint Techs

News: The Group Collects Toys, Donations For ‘Toys For Tots’

News: Gearwrench Partners Up For ‘King Of The Hammers’ Giveaway

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician