Litens Launches New Technology-Focused Website

Litens Aftermarket has just launched its new website – and the company says it is prepared to “continue as the largest supplier delivering the highest quality of power transmission products.”

Click Here to Read More

“With this updated website, our current and future marketplace partners will have a better experience and are going to find it easier to locate valuable information such as our parts catalogue, new number announcements, what’s new at Litens, and much more!” said John Lussier, President, Tendeco

Litens’ technology is applied globally to more than half of the vehicles on the road today, working to reduce emissions, while improving fuel economy, performance, and passenger experience, according to the company. “So, it is only right for our website to reflect our capabilities in full capacity, while acting as a hub of resources and benefits to our customers.

“This new website emphasizes how important the use of OE Quality in the Aftermarket is. Low tensioning devices, Overrunning Alternator Decoupler OAD, BASFiltr and TorqFiltr, and Mid Hybrid Tensioners are largely participating to the global Co2 reduction. We hope that this new website will provide clarity to the replacement market, in regard to the latest technology used in current cars,” said Damien Gabel, Managing Director, ATech.