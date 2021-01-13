Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Litens Releases Accessory Drive Tensioner Kits

on

New Mevotech Upper Control Arm For 2019+ Ram 1500 Platform

on

ADVICS Expands Ultra-Premium Disc Brake Pad Offering

on

JASPER Offers Turbocharger For Nissan Juke 1.6L Engine
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Spark Plug Crush Gaskets/Washers G1 Prep Video
play

VIDEO: Spark Plug Crush Gaskets/Washers G1 Prep

VIDEO: How Does Sustainability Apply To Brake Pads Video
play

VIDEO: How Does Sustainability Apply To Brake Pads

Trending Now

BMW Telematics

Underhood: BMW Telematics
Balancing Combustion Forces

Underhood: Balancing Combustion Forces
DIY YouTuber ChrisFix Shows Benefits Of Galvanized Brake Pads

Undercar: DIY YouTuber ChrisFix Shows Benefits Of Galvanized Brake Pads
Reducing Risks Of Damaging Tires, TPMS Sensors And Rims

Undercar: Reducing Risks Of Damaging Tires, TPMS Sensors And Rims
Brake Lines: What Is The Right Solution?

Undercar: Brake Lines: What Is The Right Solution?
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

Litens Releases Accessory Drive Tensioner Kits

Each of the 50 kits includes all components necessary, as well as complete installation instructions.
Advertisement
 

on

Litens Aftermarket, one of the world’s largest OE suppliers of belt tensioning products, has introduced a series of new accessory drive tensioner kits intended to save customers time and money and help shops become more efficient.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“Belts, tensioners and idlers are all designed to be changed around the same time,” says John Lussier, president, Tendeco Sales. “Because they’re all expected to last between 60,000 and 90,000 miles, it makes sense for customers and shops alike to change the tensioners and idlers at the same time the serpentine belt is changed. Shops can offer customers the convenience of saving time and money by replacing components before they fail.”

The new line of Litens Accessory Drive Tensioner Kits includes coverage for a full range of domestic and import nameplates. Each of the 50 kits includes all components necessary, including the belt, tensioner, idlers and any necessary fasteners, as well as complete installation instructions.

For more information on the new line of ADT Kits, visit shoplitens.com/light-duty.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Tools & Products: Bar’s Leaks Releases New Gear Repair

Tools & Products: Plews & Edelmann Offers Total Power Steering Solution

Tools & Products: NRS Brakes Releases Brake Pads For Mercedes-Benz Vehicles

Tools & Products: JEGS Introduces 24-Volt Cordless 1/2″ Drive Impact Wrench

Advertisement
Connect