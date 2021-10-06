Undercar: Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension
Training Livestream Coming To Tomorrow’s Tech SOON!
The sponsored livestream by Summit Racing will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:30 PM. No registration is required.
If you are building or repairing a vehicle, you will have to deal with electrical connectors. In a one-hour live cast sponsored by Summit Racing, we will cover how to diagnose, service and install connectors on daily drivers, performance vehicles and trailers.
This training session will cover the different types of connectors, including Metri-Pack, Deutsch and Weather-Tite. We will also cover OEM connectors and pigtails.
The LiveStream will be available to view on Tomorrow’s Technician YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.
Questions that will be answered:
-How can voltage drop and resistance testing be used to diagnose a connector?
-How do you service terminals inside the connector?
-What is the best way to crimp a wire and terminal together?
-How can you repair a male or female terminal inside a connector for an ECM?
-What is the best connector for a performance application?
-What are the best tools to build and service connectors?
This one-hour LiveStream is for all technicians, students and instructors who want to upgrade their electrical IQ.
Presenters Include:
Justin Weideman from Summit Racing Equipment. As the New Brands Merchandising Assistant, Justin helps to identify and add new parts manufacturers to Summit Racing Equipment’s list of over 1,500 brands. He also does parts installation tech videos on Summit Racing’s YouTube channel. Justin has experience working on light duty trucks, agricultural equipment, vintage automobiles, and powersports equipment.
Andrew Markel is the director of content for Babcox Media’s TechGroup publications, which includes Brake & Front End, ImportCar, and Underhood Service. He has been on the staff at Babcox Media since April 2000. Andrew is a former technician, service writer and service manager with experience at independent shops and dealerships. He is also an ASE certified automotive technician. Andrew has spoken at industry events such as the SAE Brake Colloquium and FMSI Annual Conference. He is active in motorsports and owns several vintage vehicles.