 Livestream THIS WEEK: Batteries and Alternators

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Training

Livestream THIS WEEK: Batteries and Alternators

Join the experts for a one-hour livestream on Thursday December 14 at 1PM EST.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

When students first deal with a battery or alternator replacement, they can be overwhelmed with numbers. Amps, volts and watts can be challenging when diagnosing a no-charge or no-start condition. In a one-hour LiveStream, experts from Summit Racing and Tomorrow’s Technician will explain how the math and parts work together to start, charge and power a car or truck.

Related Articles

Topics to be covered:

-Battery ratings for amps and reserve capacity.

-Alternator amp ratings.

-Calculating the correct size alternator for a project car.

-Battery and charging system sensors.

-System voltages for modern vehicles.

-How to properly connect accessories to a modern electrical system.

This livestream is sponsored by Summit Racing Equipment

You May Also Like

Training

Livestream TODAY: Building Your First Tool Set

Join Andrew Markel and the Summit Racing Equipment experts for a 45-minute livestream on April 13 at 1pm EST.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

JOIN THE LIVESTREAM HERE

Most students will have to build their own tool set when they graduate. After graduation, they will continue to grow their toolbox as their skills and paychecks increase. In a 45-minute livestream, the experts from Summit Racing will help students understand what they need in their toolboxes. Experts will also cover how they can get the most from their tool purchases.

Read Full Article

More Training Posts
Watch Now: Custom Wheel & Tire Packages and TPMS

Watch Andrew Markel and the Summit Racing expert cover what it takes to spec TPMS sensors for a custom wheel & tire package.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Livestream On Demand: Custom Wheel & Tire Packages and TPMS

Join Andrew Markel and the experts at Summit Racing for a one-hour livestream on January 26 at 1PM EST.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Register to Attend the Summit Racing Livestream

The power steering diagnostics livestream will take place on Dec. 16 at 1pm EST.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Power Steering Diagnostics Livestream

Join Andrew Markel and the Summit Racing Equipment experts for a one-hour livestream today at 1PM EST.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Smart Battery Management

Most modern systems will measure the internal resistance.

By Andrew Markel
Bramble Energy Identifies Cheap Hydrogen Fuel Cell Solution

The company thinks it can produce hydrogen fuel cells 10 times cheaper than current traditional fuel cell costs

By David Sickels
Reflashing Power Supplies

Trying to make do with a battery charger or jumper pack can cost you more than the price of a reflash power supply.  

By Andrew Markel
ICYMI: Painting The First Car Livecast

Watch the experts cover what it takes to paint your first vehicle and how you can apply that experience to your future.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff