 LOCTITE Launches New E-Learning Platform
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

LOCTITE Launches New E-Learning Platform

on

INDY 500 Sneak Peek: Inside The Firestone Garage

on

CAWA Announces 2021 Scholarship Winners

on

Race Winning Brands Acquires Victory 1 Performance
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Replace All Timing-Chain Components At The Same Time Video
play

VIDEO: Replace All Timing-Chain Components At The Same Time

VIDEO: High-Mileage Vehicles Need The Right Lubricant Video
play

VIDEO: High-Mileage Vehicles Need The Right Lubricant

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

How To Fix A Vehicle Pulling Condition

Undercar: How To Fix A Vehicle Pulling Condition
SUV Wheel Alignment Basics

Undercar: SUV Wheel Alignment Basics
Rethinking Your Wheel Weight Assortment

Undercar: Rethinking Your Wheel Weight Assortment
Piston Treatment Helps Deliver Diesel Performance Breakthrough

Underhood: Piston Treatment Helps Deliver Diesel Performance Breakthrough
To Detail Or Not To Detail?

Paint / Body: To Detail Or Not To Detail?
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

LOCTITE Launches New E-Learning Platform

 

on

The new LOCTITE-Xplore e-learning platform offers the collective learning of its experts to Industrial Manufacturing and Design, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul, Engineering, and Vehicle Repair and Maintenance professionals, anywhere, anytime. Developed for desktop, tablet and mobile experiences, LOCTITE-Xplore is free for all users and modules can be completed at the learner’s own pace. It will also house live learning sessions to help participants make informed decisions within their area of expertise. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

LOCTITE-Xplore currently offers two modules, with new topics in development:
• How to increase reliability and prevent threaded assembly failures using threadlockers

• How to increase safety and avoid common application pitfalls in windscreen bonding

“The LOCTITE-Xplore content is based on the accumulated knowledge of more than 65 years of practical expertise and we’re excited to share it with industry professionals as an extension of our unparalleled services,“ said Eric Saunders, Vice President Global Head of Marketing and Strategy. “The platform, with its animation and engaging characters, gives a twist to traditional e-learning modules. Learning should be fun, so we’ve built Xplore with that experience in mind.“  

Begin your learning experience with three easy steps at https://loctite-x.litmoseu.com/self-signup.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: BFGoodrich Tires Launches Off-Road App

News: RPM Act Introduced In US House Of Representatives

News: Deadline Extended For Pep Boys Technician Scholarships

News: ATI Announces New Technician Apprenticeship Programs

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician