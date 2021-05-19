 Look For It –  On The Tool Truck
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

Featured

on

Look For It –  On The Tool Truck

on

More Than A Model - Building Small-Scale Race Cars

on

How To Take Advantage of Powersports Opportunities

on

Power Window Regulator Replacement
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: ASE G1 Test Prep - Misting Spark Plug Wires Video
play

VIDEO: ASE G1 Test Prep - Misting Spark Plug Wires

VIDEO: Strut Diagnosis Requires More Than A Look Video
play

VIDEO: Strut Diagnosis Requires More Than A Look

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

SUV Wheel Alignment Basics

Undercar: SUV Wheel Alignment Basics
Rethinking Your Wheel Weight Assortment

Undercar: Rethinking Your Wheel Weight Assortment
To Detail Or Not To Detail?

Paint / Body: To Detail Or Not To Detail?
Mitchell Report Examines Ongoing Effects Of COVID-19

Paint / Body: Mitchell Report Examines Ongoing Effects Of COVID-19
Wheel Installation Requires Torque, Clamping Force Knowledge

Undercar: Wheel Installation Requires Torque, Clamping Force Knowledge
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Featured

Look For It –  On The Tool Truck

Now, one would think, also after being in the industry for a long time, you would know of all the tools out there, but that wasn’t the case early one Friday morning this past
Advertisement
 

on

Sealed wheel bearings have been around for a long time and having been in the industry for more than three decades now, my teeth were cut on the pressed-in style. When they were bad, you removed the steering knuckle, carried it over to the press and installed the new bearing, hopefully, but not always, with ease. The correct press tools were critical, and there were some on-car tool kits that worked pretty well too.
When manufacturers began to make the change over to the wheel bearing/drive hub assembly, it was a welcome change at first. Since they were bolted in place through the back of the steering knuckle, it was refreshing to be able to remove the bolts, pull out the assembly from the front and install the new. That is, until they had a few years to corrode into place.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Now, one would think, also after being in the industry for a long time, you would know of all the tools out there, but that wasn’t the case early one Friday morning this past February. The car was a typical American sedan with all-wheel drive. Both rear wheel bearings were bad, and the customer had authorized replacement.
The job flow was typical: remove the wheels, the brake calipers, rotors and axle nut. Remove the bolts that held the bearing/hub assembly in place and then, theoretically, remove it. But, like we have all experienced, both of these were stuck in place so tightly they may as well have been welded in.

It was off to the races with the air hammer to try and crack the grip of the corrosion between the bearing housing and the knuckle, using every trick in the book with different chisels and points of attack. Neither of these particular bearings would budge, even after trying all the suggested tricks from other technicians in the shop.
So, the shop owner and myself decided we would stare at the car and ponder the next move, when, as luck would have it, the large “S” hood logo came into view pulling up in front of the shop, indicating that the local Snap-on dealer had just arrived.

Advertisement

The price was reasonable, but I didn’t even ask. I needed this tool. It has saved me time, wear and tear on my ears, wrists, tools and sanity. How I wish I had one 30 years ago.


Strolling into the shop toting this week’s special deals, he walked up and greeted us. The shop owner, half-jokingly, questioned, “What magic tool do you have that will get a wheel bearing out?” Neither of us actually expected an answer since we assumed there wasn’t anything out there, but instead we got an immediate reply. “I’ve got a Hub Striker out there. I’m told they work really well,” the Snap-on dealer said.

Surprised at the answer, the owner and I stared at each other for a second, then in unison looked back at the Snap-on dealer and said, “Bring it in!”

This new-to-us tool, made by Casey Tool, looked like a trailer hitch receiver on steroids with a thick metal plate that bolted to the hub welded to one end. It also came with a blow-molded case filled with a selection of lug nuts for different applications.

I bolted the new tool onto the drive hub on one side, and as the instruction sheet recommended, lowered the car and put a jack stand under the steering knuckle to provide a solid base and eliminate the suspension bushings from absorbing any force. To our amazement and elation, one hit with a sledgehammer and the bearing popped halfway out. One more hit and it was lying on the floor. The other side was just as successful, and it has worked as well with every other wheel bearing since.

Advertisement

The Hub Striker. If you don’t have one, look for it — on the tool truck.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Featured: Honda Electronic Throttle Body Service Tips

Featured: Aging Plastic Intake Components May Cause Leaks

Featured: A History Of Automatic Temperature Control

Featured: Transmission Solution: 2015 Land Rover Evoque Is Stuck In Park

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician