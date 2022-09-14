 Lowering Springs and Lift Kits Livestream (VOD)
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Lowering Springs and Lift Kits Livestream (VOD)

on

Severe Drivers – Yes, Your Client Probably Counts As One

on

Gasoline Cleans Engines But What Happens When It Can't?

on

Explain The Facts About Synthetic Oils (Video)
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Lowering Springs and Lift Kits Livestream (VOD) Video
play

Lowering Springs and Lift Kits Livestream (VOD)

Severe Drivers – Yes, Your Client Probably Counts As One Video
play

Severe Drivers – Yes, Your Client Probably Counts As One

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

New Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

In this series of videos, Vic Tarasik provides practical tips for students to follow as they start their career. Sponsored by NPW.

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U Courses

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U Courses

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Advertisement

Trending Now

Timing The BMW N53 And N54

Underhood: Timing The BMW N53 And N54
Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise

Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
Are You Choosing The Right Transmission Fluid?

Underhood: Are You Choosing The Right Transmission Fluid?
7 Brake Myths Busted

Undercar: 7 Brake Myths Busted
Understanding Aisin Warner Transmissions

Undercar: Understanding Aisin Warner Transmissions
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Lowering Springs and Lift Kits Livestream (VOD)

 

on

Check out the recap of Andrew Markel and the industry experts from Summit Racing discussing lowering or lifting vehicles.
Advertisement

Lowering or lifting a car or truck can improve the handling, off-road capabilities and looks. But, if not assembled correctly, the new ride height can hurt ride quality and cause premature wear to parts like tires and suspension bushings. In a Tomorrow Technician Livestream sponsored by Summit Racing, experts will explore the relationship between ride height, alignment angles and handling.

Advertisement

Industry experts will educate students on concepts like suspension geometry, vehicle dynamics and ride control. The one-hour event on Wednesday, September 14th @ 1:00pm EST will give students a better understanding of how all suspensions are tuned and how they can make improvements.

Topics to be covered:

  • Optimizing camber, caster and toe for a new ride height.
  • How alignment angles change when a vehicle brakes, turns and accelerates.
  • Coil spring design and construction.
  • Shock adjustments for rebound and compression.
  • Coilover adjustments for better weight distribution.
  • The correct procedures for the alignment bay.

This livestream is sponsored by Summit Racing.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Video: Oil Filters: The Difference Is On The Inside (VIDEO)

Video: Always Vacuum Before Replacing Air Filters (VIDEO)

Video: Fuel Pump Replacement Prep (VIDEO)

Video: Returnless Fuel Systems (VIDEO)

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician