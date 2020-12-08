Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

LSI Chemical Introduces NanoRestore736

on

Polyvance Releases Two New Welding Rods

on

Spray with Warm Air with the Paint Pro from Killer Tools

on

Milwaukee Tool Releases Next-Generation M18 ROVER Flood Light
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

LSI Chemical Introduces NanoRestore736 Video
play

VIDEO: Extended Crank Conditions During Starting

LSI Chemical Introduces NanoRestore736 Video
play

VIDEO: What Keeps Spark Plugs In The Head?

Trending Now

Subaru TPMS Service

Undercar: Subaru TPMS Service
Engine Build: Twin-Turbo 508 cid LSX Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Twin-Turbo 508 cid LSX Engine
Engine Build: Toyota Supra B58 Inline 6-Cylinder Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Toyota Supra B58 Inline 6-Cylinder Engine
Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Powerstroke Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Powerstroke Engine
Camaro Alignment 2010-2015

Undercar: Camaro Alignment 2010-2015
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes diagnostics Electrical engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

LSI Chemical Introduces NanoRestore736

Oil additive removes 98% burnt oil (varnish) in mineral, semi-synthetic and synthetic oils for a clean rating of 98%.
Advertisement
 

on

LSI Chemical has introduced NanoRestore736, a new oil additive developed for mineral, semi-synthetic or synthetic oils, that safely and effectively removes the varnish formed from burnt oil. Using the ASTM D-4828 scrub test, NanoRestore736 removed 98% of burnt oil byproduct and assisted in bringing deposits and additives back into solution. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Engineered from a Group V synthetic Ester with the addition of LSI’s proprietary synthetic cleaner and nano additive, this revolutionary new oil additive restores power and compression, reduces wear and the coefficient of friction while also lubricating to ensure all oil wetted components have a longer life span. NanoRestore736 is available now as an additive package or as an add-on to market ready products for a variety of industries and markets – automotive, agriculture, heavy-duty, industrial and marine. This product contains no harsh solvents and works over the lifespan of the oil. 

In an ASTM G-133 laboratory test, Rotella T baseline oil treated with the recommended 5% NanoRestore736 treat ratio demonstrated a reduction in counterface wear from 0.0835 µm in the baseline oil down to 0.0314 µm. 

LSI President, Todd Cawley, said, “Varnish occurs whenever there is a breakdown of engine oil from intense pressure and heat. The varnish, sludge and carbon buildup not only reduces power but can cause mechanical components to completely fail. This nano additive completely reverses the damage caused by stiction, restoring power and compression. If we are talking about an engine, say goodbye to rough starts or misfires. If it is a turbine, it will run more efficient – any mechanical equipment will benefit.” 

Advertisement

For more information about LSI Chemical’s NanoRestore736, including the product’s technical data sheet, visit LSIchemical.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Tools & Products: Ultimate Dana 60 Axles Now Available For Jeep Gladiator JT

Tools & Products: Lucas Oil Offers Anti-Gel Cold Weather Diesel Treatment

Tools & Products: Autel Intelligent Tire Service, Diagnostic Tablet

Tools & Products: Matco Introduces Ball Joint Connected Adapter Kit

Advertisement
Connect