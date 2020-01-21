Connect with us

LTI Tools Releases Universal Seal/Bearing Puller

Use with your air hammer for easy one-person operation on 90% of all seals and race bearings.
LTI Tools’ Texas Twister Dedicated Single Rod Universal Seal/Bearing Puller (P/N LT856) features a 27-in. one-piece design for maximum strength and power, is air hammer powered for easy user control and prevents ripped seals or marred housings.

Made from forged and machined alloy steel and heat treated, it offers easy one-person operation and works on 90% of all seals and race bearings.

Use your air hammer to pull axle seals, cam shaft seals, crank shaft seals, front end seals, rear end axle and pinion seals, ABS sensor wheel seals, front and rear engine main seals and race bearings.

Other features include non-turning slots, easy on and off and lifetime warranty.

For more information, visit ltitools.com

